‘Risks of getting COVID outweigh the side effects from vaccine:’ ODH on shot for kids

(WJW) — Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, ODH Chief Medical Officer on Monday spoke about kids and vaccines as families prepare for back to school.

In a press conference at 11 a.m., Vanderhoff says the risks of getting COVID outweigh the side effects from vaccines.

He reminds parents that vaccines take 5 weeks to be fully effective.

While no mask mandates were given during Monday’s meeting, recommendations are encouraged.

He’s encouraging unvaccinated students and staff to wear masks indoors and stay physically distanced in their classrooms.

ODH recommends talking to your doctor about vaccines if you have questions.