Richland County remains in purple level for coronavirus risk while others in NE Ohio lowered to red

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released the latest color-coded map determining coronavirus spread and exposure in the state’s 88 counties on Thursday.

The Ohio Public Health Advisory System examines seven indicators and assigns each county a color, with yellow being the least severe and purple being the most.

Richland County was the only county in the purple level on Thursday. Medina, Portage, Stark and Summit, which were purple last week, were moved to the red level. Miami County is on the watch list, at risk of moving to purple.

Updated Advisory System map: We have one county continuing at purple: Richland. Miami County is new to the watch list. Wyandot County is red for first for the first time ever. pic.twitter.com/TbCnxR4nl1 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) December 17, 2020

This is the third straight week in the purple level for Richland County. Richland Public Health said the county meets five of the seven indicators for the system, but remains at purple because of two-week trends.

Residents are asked to stay home and only travel when necessary. They should wear a face covering in public and maintain social distancing, Richland Public Health said.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said every county is at least three times what the Centers for Disease Control considers high incidence for COVID-19.

If you want to see what the risk is in your county, look at this chart. Every county is at least 3x what the CDC considers high incidence. pic.twitter.com/rFbrP0eIjM — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) December 17, 2020

The Ohio Public Health Advisory Alert System considers the following factors: new cases per capita, sustained increase in new cases, proportion of cases that are not in congregate settings, sustained increase in COVID-19-related emergency room visits, sustained increase in COVID-19 outpatient visits including telehealth, sustained increase in COVID-19 hospital admissions and intensive care unit occupancy.

Level 1 (Yellow): Active exposure and spread. Conduct a daily health/symptom self-evaluation and stay at home if symptomatic. Maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet from non-household members. Wear face coverings in public especially when social distancing is difficult to maintain. Increase caution when interacting with others not practicing social distancing or wearing face covers. Avoid traveling to high-risk areas. Follow good hygiene standards.

Level 2 (Orange): Increased exposure and spread. Exercise high degree of caution. Same guidelines as in Level 1. Avoid contact with anyone who is considered high-risk. High-risk individuals should take extra care to follow precautions. Decrease in-person interactions outside household. Seek medical care as needed, but limit or avoid unnecessary visits to hospitals, nursing homes and residential care facilities to see others as much as possible.

Level 3 (Red): Very high exposure and spread. Limit activities as much as possible. Same guidelines as in Levels 1 and 2. Decrease in-person interactions with others. Consider necessary travel only. Limit attending gatherings of any number.

Level 4 (Purple): Severe exposure and spread. Only leave home for supplies and services. Same guidelines as in Level 1 to 3. Stay at home/necessary travel only.



