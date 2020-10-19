Retro Dog restaurant in Cuyahoga Falls closes permanently

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW)– Retro Dog, a nostalgic hotdog spot and drive-in, closed its doors for good on Sunday. The owners blamed the COVID-19 pandemic, in part, for the closure.

The restaurant was located on Steels Corners Road in Cuyahoga Falls for the past eight years.

“We would like to thank our local customers, business partners, and the greater Akron community who have demonstrated their support in so many ways throughout the years,” Retro Dog posted on Sunday.

“Many wonderful relationships have been created and we will always be grateful. most importantly we would like to thank the extraordinary staff their dedication and hard work during our tenure has been nothing short of astounding. the staff has always been our motivation during these challenging of times.”

