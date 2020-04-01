Retired Painesville firefighter dies due to complications of COVID-19

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WJW)– The Painesville City Fire Department on Tuesday announced some heartbreaking news.

The fire department learned of the death of retired firefighter Anthony “Darnell” Davis, who passed away on March 27 due to complications of COVID-19.

The fire department said:

“Tony started with the City of Painesville as a meter reader and became a PCFD firefighter on September 6, 1991. He served the people of Painesville for almost 24 years and retired on June 22, 2015.”

Amongst his peers, Tony was well known for his singing voice and ‘knowing everyone’ in Painesville.

The family of Anthony Davis wanted us to emphasize the importance of Covid-19 prevention. Tony dedicated his life to the protection of the people in his community and as a final act of his life, wishes to use his tragic passing to make sure his community is safe.

Please remember to take seriously the recommendations of our health professionals by practicing social distancing, staying at home unless you must go out for essential reasons, and using good hygiene, especially hand washing.

If you need emergency assistance, report your Covid-19 symptoms to the 9-1-1 dispatcher and meet EMS/safety personnel outside the home to limit exposure risks for them and their families.

Tony was not just a coworker to us, but a good friend. Please honor his memory by being safe.”