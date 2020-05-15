Restarting Ohio: Schedule of businesses reopening during coronavirus

CLEVELAND (WJW)– State officials have laid out plans to reopen more than 90 percent of Ohio’s economy during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton started issuing orders in March to limit gatherings of people to slow the spread of COVID-19. The hope was to flatten the curve, while giving hospitals more time to prepare for an increase in patients and to acquire valuable personal protective equipment.

Now, the governor is gradually reopening the state under his Responsible RestartOhio strategy. It involves groups of business owners creating industry-specific guidelines for employee and customer safety.

Here’s a look at what is permitted to open and when:

May 15

Restaurants and bars (Outdoor service): Mandates include posting maximum dining area capacity; daily cleaning of the entire establishment; cleaning high-touch service areas every two hours; and providing hand washing and sanitizing products in common areas. All employees are required to wear face coverings with exceptions. (Click here for full list of mandatory and best practice protocols for restaurants and bars)

Personal services: Mandates include employees wearing gloves and disposing of them in between tasks; disposing of single-use materials between clients; maintaining accurate appointment records for contact tracing; specifying hours for at-risk populations; placing hand sanitizer in high-contact locations; staggering entry of customers; and only allowing clients into the establishment. All employees are required to wear face coverings with exceptions. (Click here for a full list of mandatory and best practice protocols for personal services)

Hair salons

Barbershops

Day spas

Nail salons

Tanning salons

Tattoo and body piercing parlors (Oral and nose piercings are prohibited at this time)

Sectors licensed by the state medical board: Mandates include employees must wear a gown, apron or lab coat if the procedure will allow the client’s body to contact the employee’s clothing; disposing of single-use materials between clients; no walk-in clients; and maintaining accurate appointment records for contact tracing. All employees are required to wear face coverings with exceptions. (Click here for a full list of mandatory and best practice protocols for board-licensed sectors)

Massage therapy

Acupuncture

Cosmetic therapy

May 21

Restaurants and bars (Indoor service): Mandates include posting maximum dining area capacity; daily cleaning of the entire establishment; cleaning high-touch services areas every two hours; and providing hand washing and sanitizing products in common areas. All employees are required to wear face coverings with exceptions. Open congregate areas like billiards, arcade games and dancing shall remain closed. (Click here for full list of mandatory and best practice protocols for restaurants and bars)

Campgrounds: Mandates include posting information ground campgrounds to remind campers of steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19; cleaning and sanitizing public areas and restrooms in the morning, evening and peak usage times; and restrooms, shower houses and laundry facilities should limit the number of users at any one time based on facility size. Non-essential buildings where people congregate, including pavilions, pools, recreation centers, gyms, playgrounds, game rooms, and basketball and volleyball courts should remain closed. (Click here for a full list of mandatory and best practice protocols for campgrounds)

May 22

Horse racing: No spectators permitted. Does not apply to casinos and racinos. Specific protocols have not been released.

May 26

Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles: Please continue to utilize the online services, including plate replacement, address changes and license reinstatement fees. Extensions for licenses and registrations remain in effect. (Click here for Ohio BMV online services)

Gyms and fitness centers: Specific protocols have not been released.

Swimming pools: Public and club pools. Does not apply to water parks. Specific protocols have not been released.

Non-contact and limited contact sports: Includes golf, baseball, softball and tennis. Specific protocols have not been released.

May 31

Day cares: Mandates include no more than six infants and toddlers in a room, and no more than nine preschool and school-aged children in a room; performing daily symptoms assessments on employees; providers must check the temperatures of all staff, children and adults upon arrival, and anyone with a fever of 100 degrees or high cannot enter; providers must follow a rigorous hand-washing protocol; and providers must ensure children washing their hands prior to departure. Childcare workers should wearing face coverings unless it is unsafe for them to do so. (Click here for a full list of mandatory and best practice protocols for childcare facilities)

Day camps: Specific protocols have not been released.

Previously opened:

Manufacturers, distributors, construction and general office environments on May 4

Consumer, retail and services on May 12

Advisory groups without reopening dates:

Casinos and racinos

Travel and tourism

Fairs

Large venues

Sports leagues (Contact sports including soccer, basketball, hockey, field hockey and lacrosse)