Residents still without power concerned about food they had stored for self-quarantine

CHIPPEWA LAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Hundreds of people in Medina County are still without power after an EF-1 tornado ripped through the area on Wednesday.

And that’s leaving Linda and Richard Rozell concerned.

“We are staying away from everybody. I have to have a liver transplant, so it’s a matter of staying quarantined. This is the first time I have been without gloves and a mask,” said Linda.

The Rozells and several other impacted families decided to go to a nearby hotel instead of staying with family and friends due to the coronavirus pandemic.

First Energy crews spent Thursday working to restore power to thousands of customers across the state. Many had not had electricity for two days. Linda said she’s concerned about food she had stocked up on for self-quarantine.

“If we lose the meat that’s quite awful, that’s about 150-dollars in meat right there that you would have to throw out. I really don’t have with my job because my hours are cut due to the virus,” said Linda.

Click here to see the latest outage map from FirstEnergy.