1  of  3
Breaking News
A closer look: Mask mandate for Ohio counties with high risk of coronavirus
Coronavirus in Ohio timeline: Tracking COVID-19 and the state’s response
Five guidelines for reopening Ohio schools during coronavirus pandemic

Residents of Put-in-Bay welcome to get free COVID-19 testing at fire department today

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

*Watch our previous report above on COVID-19 testing happening in Put-in-Bay*

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WJW) — Residents of Put-in-Bay are invited to stop by the fire department today to get a free COVID-19 test.

Health officials have been testing employees on the island since Friday following a recent outbreak, there are still some tests available.

As a result, the general public can now be tested as well.

The fire department, which is located at 199 Concord Avenue, will be open until 5 p.m. Those who choose to go will be required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

Results for the tests will be made available in 24 to 48 hours.

W3Schools

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below:

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral