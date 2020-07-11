Residents of Put-in-Bay welcome to get free COVID-19 testing at fire department today

*Watch our previous report above on COVID-19 testing happening in Put-in-Bay*

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WJW) — Residents of Put-in-Bay are invited to stop by the fire department today to get a free COVID-19 test.

Health officials have been testing employees on the island since Friday following a recent outbreak, there are still some tests available.

As a result, the general public can now be tested as well.

The fire department, which is located at 199 Concord Avenue, will be open until 5 p.m. Those who choose to go will be required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

Results for the tests will be made available in 24 to 48 hours.

