Residents in Pennsylvania now required to wear masks whenever they leave their homes

Coronavirus

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WJW) — Residents in Pennsylvania are now required to wear face coverings whenever they leave their homes.

The state’s secretary of health just signed an expanded order, which takes effect immediately. Previously, masks were only needed inside businesses.

“This mask-wearing order is essential to stopping the recent increase in COVID-19 cases we have seen in Pennsylvania,” Gov. Wolf said. “Those hot spots can be traced to situations where Pennsylvanians were not wearing masks or practicing social distancing – two practices that must be adhered to if we want to maintain the freedoms we have in place under our reopening.”

Individuals are required to wear masks in most situations, however, there are some exceptions listed in the order. For example, if you have a medical condition, are under the age of two, or need to remove it to communicate with someone who has a disability.

Read the expanded order in full, here.Download

“It is essential that Pennsylvanians wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “While cases increase in some areas, we cannot become complacent. My mask protects you, and your mask protects me. Wearing a mask shows that you care about others, and that you are committed to protecting the lives of those around you.”

