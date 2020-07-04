Residents in Houston asked not to set off fireworks after 300 firefighters quarantined

*Watch our report above on the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases here in Ohio.*

HOUSTON, Texas (WJW) — Residents in Houston are being asked not to set off fireworks this Fourth of July after more than 300 firefighters were quarantined due to exposure to COVID-19.

“The number of firefighters unavailable to report for duty further reduces the availability of personnel and creates an extreme strain on the department,” the chief said.

The city’s mayor has authorized increased overtime compensation to make up for the staffing shortage. The chief noted that they will use all available resources.

“I want to acknowledge our firefighters who are tirelessly working multiple shifts and alternate work positions to ensure Houstonians are protected,” he said.

Residents are reminded to wear a mask, practice social distancing, and wash their hands. They’re also asked not to use fireworks since they can cause fires and create more strain.

