*Watch our report above on the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases here in Ohio.*
HOUSTON, Texas (WJW) — Residents in Houston are being asked not to set off fireworks this Fourth of July after more than 300 firefighters were quarantined due to exposure to COVID-19.
“The number of firefighters unavailable to report for duty further reduces the availability of personnel and creates an extreme strain on the department,” the chief said.
The city’s mayor has authorized increased overtime compensation to make up for the staffing shortage. The chief noted that they will use all available resources.
“I want to acknowledge our firefighters who are tirelessly working multiple shifts and alternate work positions to ensure Houstonians are protected,” he said.
Residents are reminded to wear a mask, practice social distancing, and wash their hands. They’re also asked not to use fireworks since they can cause fires and create more strain.
Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below:
- Residents in Houston asked not to set off fireworks after 300 firefighters quarantined
- Woman falls to her death while hiking at Grand Canyon National Park, officials say
- Man killed after being shot and run over by car; juvenile girl charged with murder
- More sunny skies on the way for Sunday as we soar into the 90s
- Cleveland residents weigh in on new mandate requiring them to wear masks while in public