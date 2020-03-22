Resident at long-term care facility in Summit County tests positive for COVID-19, officials say

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Summit County Public Health is investigating a confirmed case of COVID-19 at Ohio Living Rockynol long-term care facility in Akron.

According to a press release, the resident is currently hospitalized in critical condition.

“The other residents’ families and the staff are in the process of being notified of the exposure and are taking appropriate measures,” health officials said.

The facility is working with the health department to monitor the residents.

“We have been, and will continue to be, vigilant with infection control protective measures for all residents, patients and employees in order to protect our campus. Our community is like family, and we all share concern about each other during this time. Our hearts and prayers are with the affected resident and their family,” a spokesperson for Ohio Living said.