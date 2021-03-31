Reports: Nearly 15 million Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines thrown out after dosage mix-up

BALTIMORE (WJW) — Nearly 15 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine were thrown away after a dosage mix-up at the Baltimore production plant, multiple news outlets reported Wednesday.
The production facility, run by Emergent BioSolutions, had partnered with Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca to manufacture coronavirus vaccines, according to FOX Business.
Workers at the plant reportedly mixed up the vaccine dosages, putting shipments on hold.
According to the New York Times, federal regulators attributed the mistake to “human error” and have delayed authorization of the plant’s production lines.
The newspaper shared that nearly 15 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were ruined.
However, this mix-up reportedly did not affect doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that are currently being delivered and used nationwide. The New York Times says those doses were produced in the Netherlands and operations were fully approved by FDA officials.
The FDA is reportedly investigating the incident. FOX 8 will provide more information as it becomes available.