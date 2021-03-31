Reports: Nearly 15 million Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines thrown out after dosage mix-up

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

BALTIMORE (WJW) — Nearly 15 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine were thrown away after a dosage mix-up at the Baltimore production plant, multiple news outlets reported Wednesday.

The production facility, run by Emergent BioSolutions, had partnered with Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca to manufacture coronavirus vaccines, according to FOX Business.

Workers at the plant reportedly mixed up the vaccine dosages, putting shipments on hold.

According to the New York Times, federal regulators attributed the mistake to “human error” and have delayed authorization of the plant’s production lines.

The newspaper shared that nearly 15 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were ruined.

However, this mix-up reportedly did not affect doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that are currently being delivered and used nationwide. The New York Times says those doses were produced in the Netherlands and operations were fully approved by FDA officials.

The FDA is reportedly investigating the incident. FOX 8 will provide more information as it becomes available.