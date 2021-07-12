Reports: FDA to warn of possible Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine link to rare syndrome

(WJW) — Various reports have found the Food and Drug Administration is planning to offer a new warning regarding the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The Washington Post and The New York Times are reporting the FDA plans to discuss a possible link in those who’ve received the vaccine and a rare autoimmune disorder called Guillain-Barré syndrome.

Speaking to those with first-hand knowledge of the matter, the newspapers found that there have been a reported 100 cases of the disorder among those 12.8 million people who’ve gotten the single-dose vaccine. The Post said most cases have occurred among men, mostly over 50 years old.

The Times meanwhile reported that those who’ve received the J&J vaccine have a three to five times higher chance of coming down with the syndrome.

Guillain-Barré affects the nerves and initial symptoms are often tingling and weakness in the extremities, according to Mayo Clinic. The syndrome reportedly can be fatal for a small amount of sufferers.

The FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention called for a pause on the distribution of the vaccine earlier this spring following blood clots in some patients. The pause was lifted in late April.

