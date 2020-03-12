Reports: Cleveland Cavaliers players in self-quarantine after coming in contact with infected Jazz player

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Cavaliers hosted the Utah Jazz on March 2.

ESPN reporter Brian Windhorst reports the Cavs are one of five Jazz opponents who have been told to self-quarantine.

A member of the Utah Jazz tested positive for the virus Wednesday, prompting the NBA to suspend the season until further notice.

Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert (27) dunks against Cleveland Cavaliers’ Ante Zizic in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 2, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert (27) dunks the ball against Cleveland Cavaliers’ Ante Zizic (41) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 2, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

According to SI.com, nearly everyone who has come in contact with Cavaliers team members and their families will need to be quarantined.

They also report that will need to be done with opponents the Cavs faced after playing the Jazz.

That includes the Celtics, the Nuggets, the Spurs and the Bulls.

There are 259 games left to play this season. There is no word on if things will resume.