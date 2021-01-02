Report: TV host Larry King diagnosed with COVID-19, recovering in hospital

LOS ANGELES (WJW) — Well-known TV host Larry King has been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to Daily Mail.
The news outlet reports that the 87-year-old has been hospitalized in Los Angeles.
He has suffered multiple medical issues over the years, including a heart attack, prostate and lung cancer and Type 2 diabetes.
His current condition is unknown. Daily Mail has reached out to his publicist for comment.
