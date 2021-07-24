DeWine to speak about masks in Ohio schools ‘probably’ Monday: Report

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Gov. Mike DeWine says Ohioans might be hearing about new guidance given to schools “probably” on Monday.

WBNS in Columbus reports that DeWine said he believes schools in Ohio will be able to keep kids safe and he’s hoping the FDA will have vaccines available to kids under 12 sometime this fall. 

DeWine didn’t give specifics about the guidance he’ll be announcing, according to WBNS.

He recently signed a bill banning schools and universities from requiring vaccines approved for use under an emergency use authorization.

Stay tuned to FOX 8 and fox8.com for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral