Report: Cincinnati Reds player tests positive for coronavirus

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WJW) — A Cincinnati Reds player has tested positive for COVID-19, according to MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal.

A Reds player has tested positive for COVID-19, sources tell The Athletic. Team defeated Pirates on Friday night, scheduled to host them again at 6:10 p.m. ET on Saturday. Status of that game not yet known. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 15, 2020

The name of the player has not yet been released.

ESPN reports the team was informed of the positive case after their game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Friday night.

The Reds are supposed to play them again Saturday, but ESPN says it’s unlikely that will happen.

The reported positive case comes just one day before the St. Louis Cardinals, who have not played since July 29 because of coronavirus cases, return to the field. They will face off against rival Chicago Cubs Saturday.

Additionally, prior to the Cardinals’ positive cases, eighteen Miami Marlins players and two coaches tested positive for COVID-19.

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred previously warned the sport will shut down for the season if the coronavirus isn’t managed better.

