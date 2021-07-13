Report: CDC looking into if COVID booster shots would bring more serious side effects

**Related Video Above: One doctor discusses as Delta variant on the rise in Ohio**

(WJW) — As various health experts continue to review the need for a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, a member of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reportedly said today more needs to be learned about serious side effects that could occur from a third dose.

Reuters is reporting the official said that as the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines are associated with higher risks, the worry is that adding another dose to the mix could mean more side effects.

“We’re keenly interested in knowing whether or not a third dose may be associated with any higher risk of adverse reactions, particularly some of those more severe – although very rare – side effects,” CDC deputy director Jay Butler, reportedly said at a briefing Tuesday.

The delta variant, which is now the most common strain in the United States, is reportedly causing more of a vaccine breakthrough, but officials, including chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci recently, have not determined whether a booster shot is necessary.

Pfizer/BioNTech has already announced plans to soon request for federal authorization of a third dose. A clinical trial of the booster shots is currently underway at University Hospitals.