Reopening Ohio: Restaurant patios, hair salons, retail back this week

(WJW) — Governor Mike DeWine’s Responsible Restart Ohio plan will allow retail stores, salons, barbershops, other personal care services as well as restaurants (outdoor dining) reopen this week. Each industry faces a new reality of mask wearing, limited capacity, frequent cleaning and thorough sanitizing as the world continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Tuesday, retail and consumer stores that were not deemed essential can reopen. Many have been operating on a curbside pickup and appointment-only basis for the last several days.

Guidelines for retail establishments are similar to those already in place at grocery stores.

Employees are required to be six feet away from each other at all times and if that’s not possible the store must install physical barriers. Facial coverings are required for workers, except in some cases outlined by the state. Employees must do a daily symptom assessment and hand sanitizer should be placed in high contact locations.

Customers must also maintain the six feet social distancing rule and the state recommends they wear a facial covering. Stores are permitted to require shoppers to wear a mask or facial covering to enter.

Similar measures are required at salons and barbershops. A state working group of industry professionals is requiring personal care service businesses to maintain accurate appointment data for contact tracing and suggests customers wait in their cars until their appointment time, and stagger entry.

Restaurants will be allowed to open outdoor dining space on May 15, but must follow strict social distancing measures. Groups of ten or fewer can be seated together but must be six feet from other groups or have a physical barrier between them. Employees must maintain social distancing with each other and customers and are required to wear masks except where state laws forbid it.

Monday, Governor DeWine is expected to give more guidance on day cares. Some day cares have continued to operate under temporary pandemic licenses in order to serve essential employees like healthcare workers, police and fire.

Gyms, libraries and entertainment venues such as bowling alleys, movie theaters and music venues are still waiting to hear how and when they will be allowed to reopen.