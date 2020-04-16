Thousands receive food at Greater Cleveland Foodbank’s drive-thru distribution site

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Thousands of Northeast Ohioans headed to Cleveland’s Muni Lot Thursday afternoon to receive food from the Greater Cleveland Foodbank.

When community members arrived they were greeted by Cleveland police officers handling traffic control, state troopers checking in pre-registered guests and members of the National Guard who loaded boxes of food into their trunks.

The food bank says they have seen a significant increase in demand due to the economic impacts of the coronavirus outbreak.

Last week, the Greater Cleveland Foodbank distributed to approximately 3,500 families.

Foodbank organizers say the surge in demand has driven the organization’s estimated expenses up by 30% to $15 million over the next six months.

They encourage anyone who can to make a donation so they can continue to help those in need.

The Greater Cleveland Foodbank anticipates holding another drive-thru distribution drive next week. Recipients will likely have to pre-register as they did on Thursday.

Click here for more information about distribution or to make a donation.