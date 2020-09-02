Regina Coeli Catholic Elementary closes for cleaning after student tests positive for coronavirus

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WJW) – Regina Coeli Catholic Elementary School in Alliance reopened Tuesday.

It closed Monday to sanitize after the school’s principal learned Saturday that a student had tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a press release, the principal contacted the Alliance Health Department and all the school’s families after receiving word of the positive test.

They kept the school closed Monday so they could talk with the health department and make sure it was safe for all kids to return.

The student and two others are in quarantine but able to attend class through remote learning, according to the school.

Regina Coeli offered virtual learning for any family who didn’t want their child returning in person.

They say the staff is prepared for any contingency so kids can continue to learn this year.

President of Stark County Catholic Schools, Dan Gravo, said, “The health and safety of our students and staff is our top priority. All proper protocols are being followed by the Regina Coeli staff and administrators. They did a good job of responding quickly, keeping families informed, taking the necessary steps to keep students and staff safe, and demonstrating continued care and concern for each student. We are keeping these families and all other families impacted by COVID-19 in our prayers, as well as our community-at-large.”