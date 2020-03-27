Red Cross facing severe blood shortage, holds drive at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Red Cross says it continues to face a severe blood shortage as the coronavirus pandemic threatens the availability of the nation’s supply.

The Red Cross is partnering with the Cleveland Clinic and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to hold a blood drive today beginning at 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You can schedule an appointment to give blood by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App and entering code “Rocket” calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

The blood drive will be held in the FieldHouse Atrium.

Free parking is available on East 6th and the Gateway Sports Complex. Enter through the Cleveland-Cliff’s entrance at the corner of Huron & East 6th.