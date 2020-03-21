Red Cross faces severe blood shortage, needs healthy donors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- The American Red Cross is facing a severe blood shortage during the coronavirus outbreak.

A spokesman for the Northeast Ohio region said more than 6,000 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled across the country through March 20. That resulted in about 200,000 fewer donations.

Healthy individuals are needed to schedule an appointment to donate now to help patients during the pandemic.

Three blood donations centers in Northeast Ohio are open Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cleveland – 3747 Euclid Ave.

Parma – 5585 Pearl Rd.

Akron – 501 West Market St.