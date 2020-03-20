Red Cross experiencing severe blood shortage due to coronavirus pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- The American Red Cross is suffering from a severe blood shortage due to the coronavirus pandemic.



“As of this morning, the Red Cross has canceled 4,500 blood drives across the U.S., resulting in 150,000 uncollected pints of blood,” said Christy Peters with the Red Cross.



In Northeast Ohio, Red Cross has been forced to cancel 320 blood drives, which has resulted in 9,000 uncollected pints.

So in order to overcome concerns about collecting blood, staff has taken additional steps to ensure safety.

“We are now checking the temps of staff and donors before entering a blood drive. We have hand sanitizer before, after, and during the registration, donor room, and refreshment room,” said Peters.

Plus additional spacing has been implemented within each blood drive set up.



“We are spacing out beds per the CDC recommendations to maintain social distancing. That applies to the chairs where people wait for registration and the blood donor room,” said Peters.



The Red Cross said the need is greater than ever. The shortage could impact people suffering from cancer or disease, or patients in need surgery.

If you're able to help, here are some of the blood donation centers in our area:



Warzel Blood Donation Center



3747 Euclid Ave., Cleveland



Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.



Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.



Parma Blood Donation Center



5585 Pearl Rd., Parma



Monday – Thursday: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.



Fridays and Saturdays: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.



Summit Blood Donation Center



501 W. Market St., Akron



Sundays, Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.



Tuesdays: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.



Wednesdays and Thursdays: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.