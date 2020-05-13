Recreational water and coronavirus: Guidelines coming on whether you’ll be swimming this summer in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says guidelines are coming Thursday on swimming pools.

He says Lt. Gov. Jon Husted is working on the swimming pool issue, and they’ll be speaking on that and other summer activities tomorrow.

“We understand that people need to make plans. Summer is about here,” Gov. DeWine said.

What they aren’t ready to speak on is summer travel.

Ohio’s Stay-at-Home order urges people to stay at their residence as much as possible.

The CDC says there is no evidence COVID-19 can be spread to people through the water in pools, hot tubs, spas, or water play areas.

They report the chemicals used in the water would likely kill it.

However, the concern would be about social distancing measures that would be hard to follow at many facilities.

For Lake Erie and other waterways, the concern might be the potential spread of coronavirus through feces.

