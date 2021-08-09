Reba McEntire urges fans to wear masks after she contracts COVID-19 despite being vaccinated

**Related Video Above: Could we see mask mandates return in Ohio?**

(WJW) — Reba McEntire recently shared on TikTok that she and her boyfriend, actor Rex Linn, both tested positive for COVID-19, despite already being vaccinated against the virus.

The country superstar explained being sick was not fun at all and urged her fans to be as safe as possible.

“This has been a hard year and it’s getting rougher again,” McEntire said in the video. “You guys, please stay safe. Wear your mask. Do what you have to do. Stay home.”

The Oklahoma native had planned on hitting the road in a few months, including a stop in Toledo on Jan. 20, but said she’s rethinking everything as the delta variant continues to surge across the country.

“I have no idea what plans for next year are,” she admitted.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to report that breakthrough COVID cases, when those who are fully vaccinated get the illness, is occurring at a low rate.

Watch the entire TikTok live video below: