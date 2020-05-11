Ravenna ER nurse back at work after recovering from coronavirus

RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW)– An emergency department nurse at University Hospitals Portage Medical Center shared his story of surviving coronavirus during Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s daily news conference on Monday.

Travis said he got sick at the end of March and within a week his symptoms got worse with a high-grade fever, cough and shortness of breath.

“I didn’t want to accept the fact that that’s what I had. In the back of my mind, I probably thought I had it,” Travis told the governor. “Being an ER nurse, I’m stubborn and should have went to the hospital sooner than I did. I’m thankful for my wife who pushed me.”

**Read more on the coronavirus pandemic, here**

He went to the emergency room to get checked out and he thought he would be kept for observation. Instead, he ended up staying in the hospital for eight days.

Staff celebrated his release from the hospital with applause and signs.

Travis said it took a long time between arriving home and being fully recovered. He kept himself separate from his family so no one else was infected.

“I feel great. I went back to work last week. And it felt great to be back in the ER with my coworkers,” Travis said.