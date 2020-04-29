Quest Diagnostics now offering COVID-19 antibody test, available for purchase online

CLEVELAND (WJW) — In an effort to make COVID-19 antibody testing more widespread, Quest Diagnostics is now offering an antibody test for purchase online.

The test can determine exposure to the virus and check if antibodies have been produced. However, the presence of antibodies does not definitively determine immunity to the virus.

If ordered by a patient’s physician, a Quest spokesperson says insurance will cover the cost, otherwise the service is available through self pay for $119 dollars.

Approved patients have the test performed at a Quest Diagnostics lab with results available between one and two days.

*Read more stories on the coronavirus pandemic, including in Ohio, here.*

A company spokesperson says they have completed more than 75,000 antibody tests with the capacity to perform more than 1 million per week. Quest says testing is 98-99 percent accurate.

“We are not doing antibody testing on either patients or staff members because we do not believe the currently available tests are accurate enough,” said Dr. Raed Dweik, who is the Chair of the Respiratory Institute at the Cleveland Clinic.

This month, MetroHealth Systems CEO, Akram Boutros, shared that some employees are receiving a COVID-19 antibody test.

“We began testing for antibodies for the coronavirus. We have asked some employees to provide blood samples to help us understand how widespread the virus is in our community. Very important to know if the antibodies are present.”

University Hospitals says they will soon begin antibody testing for caregivers, employees and first responders who volunteer. UH will test those who tested both positive and negative for coronavirus, in addition to those who had symptoms of coronavirus but were not tested, and those who had no symptoms and were not tested for COVID-19.

An Ohio Department of Health spokesperson says they have not begun antibody testing but hope to start next week, a count of available antibody tests was unknown.

Dr. Dweik says the accuracy of antibody testing is critical.

“We don’t want to have people having false positive tests running around thinking they are immune when in fact they are not that can be very dangerous,” he said.

To learn more about Quest Diagnostics testing, click here.

= Related Content Ohio high school graduation: Districts given three options during coronavirus pandemic Video Video

Lake County zip code data on coronavirus released Video Video

Couple married 73 years dies six hours apart from coronavirus Video Video