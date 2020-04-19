‘Quarantine Week Two’: Family writes parody to help raise spirits during stay-at-home orders

DALLAS, Texas (WJW) — A family of former Northeast Ohioans and life-long Cleveland Browns fans created a song about quarantine intended to lift spirits during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dan Wilson and his family created a parody of the Hootie and the Blowish song Only Wanna Be With You.

Their version is called Quarantine Week Two and addresses some of the challenges families have been faced while stuck at home with each other.

Dan says they wrote the song because, like many of us, their family needed to find a way to keep busy while also bringing cheer to their community.

The Wilson family currently lives in Texas, however they regularly visit the greater Cleveland area during the summer and over holidays. Dan is originally from Painesville and his wife from Sandusky.

The Wilsons have made a few other quarantine and coronavirus-inspired songs. Check out their YouTube page for more catchy jingles.