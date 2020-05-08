Put-in-Bay moves forward to open for the season during coronavirus pandemic

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WJW)– The Put-in-Bay Chamber of Commerce announced plans on Friday to slowly reopen the island for the season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The chamber encouraged guests to plan their trip to the island while reinforcing the importance of safety measures. It said businesses are bringing over cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment, as well as installing other safeguards.

“We need your help to follow state recommendations and guidelines by wearing masks when requested, frequently washing your hands and practicing social distancing. For your safety, our island employees and our island residents, following these guidelines is critical,” the chamber of commerce said.

Starting next week, Put-in-Bay shops will begin to open. On May 9, some private marinas will accept reservations and on May 15, the village docks will open. Golf cart rentals will also start on May 15.

Then on May 21, bars and restaurants will be open for dine-in, while following state protocols.

According to the Put-in-Bay Chamber of Commerce, the Miller Ferry will start hourly runs, seven days a week on May 11. Jet Express service starts mid-May. Check their websites for a full schedule.

