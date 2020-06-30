Put-in-Bay Mayor asks visitors to wear masks, social distance after outbreak tied to island

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WJW)– The mayor of Put-in-Bay is asking visitors to do their part to prevent the spread of coronavirus after at least seven cases were tied to restaurants and bars on the island.

Those individuals went to establishments, including the Commodore Hotel, The Mist and Mr. Ed’s, between June 17 and June 21, according to a news release from the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department and Ottawa County Health Department on Tuesday. Ottawa County health officials said an eighth person is under investigation for the virus. The cases are between the ages of 20 and 30.

Mayor Jessica Dress said island officials are concerned about the reported outbreak of coronavirus.

“Since the beginning of quarantine and the related public concerns, we have encouraged, have urged businesses, to follow the state orders and guidelines to stop the spread of the virus and keep the community and our visitors safe – encouraging the wearing of masks, regular sanitizing of facilities, and practice of social distancing,” Dress said in a news release.

Put-In-Bay Mayor responds to Covid-19 cluster at local hotel and bar @fox8news pic.twitter.com/dzYFdyJKc0 — SUZANNE STRATFORD (@SuzStratford) June 30, 2020

Dress said the majority of Put-in-Bay businesses are complying with state requirements, including employees wearing masks, limiting capacity and seating, and expanding cleaning efforts.

“As one of the only regular Ohio summer destinations open for business, we have seen record numbers of people on the island and want to continue serving all of them in the safest way possible,” the mayor said.

A spokesperson for the Commodore Hotel, which is on the same property as The Mist and Mr. Ed’s, said they are following all of the Ohio Department of Health guidelines. The spokesperson said all employers are wearing masks and extra sanitizing continues. The businesses passed an inspection from the local health department and will remain open, according to the Commodore Hotel spokesperson.

The two health departments said people who were at these establishments between June 17 and June 21 to watch for symptoms of the respiratory disease and self-quarantine for 14 days. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell, diarrhea, sore throat, muscle aches and headache.