Put-in-Bay COVID-19 outbreak linked to bar employee

PUT-IN-BAY ( WJW)-Health Officials in Ottawa, Lucas, and Erie Counties continue to investigate an outbreak of Covid-19 linked to bars and restaurants on Put-in-Bay.

There are seven confirmed cases of the virus among workers and visitors to the island between June 17 and June 21. Officials say the outbreak began with one employee at a local bar and that all seven people were at either The Commodore Hotel, The Mist, which is a swim-up pool bar, or Mr. Ed’s.

Health officials are now contact-tracing each of the confirmed cases. Lucas County identified 28 people who had contact with at least one of the confirmed cases, but a spokesperson said not all of the individuals are cooperating with the health department.

Anyone who went to those establishments during the five-day period should be tested for the virus and is being asked to self-quarantine for 14 days and watch for symptoms.

None of the bars where the outbreak started have closed, instead, health officials say they are doubling-down on their efforts to encourage social distancing, mask-wearing and hand hygiene among employees and visitors.

