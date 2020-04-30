Put-in-Bay leaders: ‘Island days are ahead’

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WJW) — Leaders from Put-in-Bay are hopeful they will be able to welcome visitors to the South Bass Island village this summer.

In a letter signed by the mayor, township chairman and others, they said they were “bringing over supplies and safe guards needed to ensure your next trip to Put-in-Bay is memorable and safe.”

While the Ohio Stay at Home order is in effect, only residents, property owners, essential businesses and service providers are allowed on the island.

The hardware store, general store, post office, restaurants, and gas station are open, but with reduced hours, the letter said.

The village docks, state parks, and public bathrooms are all closed.

“We have no doctors, no medical facilities, and limited evacuation options available for COVID-19 presenting patients,” the letter said.

“When the time is right, it is our promise to you that we will do everything we can to make sure that your visit will be safe, family friendly and fun,” it continued. “Your health and safety is our top priority.”

There was a “frequently asked questions” guide put together that addressed the ferries and which other services were available on the island during the Stay at Home order.