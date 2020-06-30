CLEVELAND (WJW) — Punch Bowl Social, a nightlife hot spot in the Flats East Bank, has announced plans to reopen next month.

Since the coronavirus pandemic shut-down in March, people have not been able to access Punch Bowl Social’s rooftop, multiple bars and slew of game areas (think bowling and Foosball).

The business, which has locations in cities all across the country, recently said they plan to open the Cleveland location July 13.

Gov. Mike DeWine allowed bowling alleys, restaurants and bars to reopen in late May.

Find out more about Punch Bowl Social’s new safety guidelines right here, but know that people will be required to wear masks when not seated at a table and reservations will be required.

