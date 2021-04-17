‘PTO break’: Ohio restaurant temporarily closed to give workers chance to get vaccinated

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — A restaurant in Columbus, Ohio, has closed its doors to give workers some much-needed time off.

Dirty Frank’s posted earlier this week on social media that its team is getting a PTO break.

In a statement to FOX 8 News on Saturday, Miriam Ailabouni, co-owner of Dirty Frank’s Hot Dog Palace, said there are several reasons the restaurant is taking a break.

“Our team has worked incredibly hard since we reopened and we’re giving them a PTO break for a couple of weeks. The time off will allow our folks to recharge, for our business to address kitchen & staff needs, and the opportunity for our team to get vaccinated should they so choose.”

Dirty Frank’s in Columbus, Ohio is temporarily closed to allow workers to get vaccinated. (Photo courtesy: Miriam Ailabouni, Co-Owner Dirty Frank’s Hot Dog Palace)

The restaurant, which serves up delicious Vienna beef franks, veggie hot dogs, fair food, boozy slushies, beer and more, according to its Facebook page, says it looks forward to reopening soon.

Yo, Columbus – we're hitting Pause & giving our team a PTO break. The time off will allow our remaining folks the opportunity to get vaccinated and recharged, and for our business to address some of its kitchen and staffing needs. WE WILL BE BACK SOON. pic.twitter.com/3pm4Q5zRVW — Dirty Frank's (@DirtyFranksDogs) April 14, 2021

On Saturday, the Ohio Department of Health said the number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 4,345,834 or about 37.18% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 43,970 people were vaccinated.