Psycle fitness studio in Westlake closed for cleaning after COVID-19 cases

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW)– Psycle, an indoor cycling and fitness studio located on Center Ridge Road in Westlake, will be closed through Monday morning.

The studio said it was notified of positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday and alerted visitors who attended class with those individuals.

“COVID-19 is a reality in our world and unfortunately the Psycle community is not immune from it’s reach,” Psycle said on its Facebook page.

Over the next few days, the facility will be cleaned and sanitized, including another application of the commercial antimicrobial treatment EnviroShield.

“We will continue to follow all CDC protocols for social distancing, mask wearing and other precautions. We ask that our community remain diligent about following the guidelines. We kindly remind you that we will waive all late cancel fees should you not feel well and need to miss class.”

