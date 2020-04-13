1  of  2
Protesters back at Ohio Statehouse during coronavirus news conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Protesters were back outside the Ohio Statehouse on Monday urging officials to reopen the state’s economy during the COVID-19 outbreak. They could faintly be heard during Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s news conference on coronavirus.

Their signs read, “Stop the tyranny,” “Survival is not living,” and “Quarantine worse than virus.” There were also several messages against DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton.

Last week, many donned bandannas over their faces. This time, most their their faces uncovered with the exception of a few wearing masks from the movie “V for Vendetta.”

DeWine previously said the protests were permitted under the state’s stay-at-home order as First Amendment protected speech.

