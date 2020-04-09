Progressive Insurance to credit portion of premiums for customers in wake of coronavirus

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) — Progressive Insurance announced plans to provide approximately $1 billion to customers as a result of fewer claims.

Many people across the country are now working from home or have unfortunately lost their jobs, which means they’re spending less time on the roads.

Once approved by state regulators, personal auto customers who have a policy in effect as of April 30 will be credited 20% of their April premiums in May and those with a policy in place as of May 31 will be credited 20% of their May premiums in June.

The credits will be applied automatically to the customers’ policy. Anyone who paid in full will receive a refund of the credited amounts, the company said in a press release.

“We understand how difficult and uncertain people’s lives are right now. While auto insurance might not be the most pressing topic on everyone’s mind, we know that finances could be.” said Progressive President and CEO Tricia Griffith. For our customers who have trusted us to be there in their times of need, we’re fulfilling that promise. We want them to know how much we care.”

