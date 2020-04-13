Procter and Gamble donates face shields to Cleveland Clinic

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Procter and Gamble became the latest company to donate face shields to the Cleveland Clinic.

The first shipment of 18,000 face shields and replacement shields arrived at the main campus Monday morning, the Cleveland Clinic said in a news release.

P&G teamed up with the Clinic to design the shields for health care workers on the front line of the battle with coronavirus. The shipment was sent to Cleveland just 14 days after the first call between the two organizations.

Since Cleveland Clinic’s COVID-19 Community Response Campaign launched last month, it’s received donations from Aldi and Sherwin-Williams. More than 90 companies have committed to send 1.2 million gloves, 118,000 face masks and 46,000 N95 masks.