Priority testing for first responders offered by University Hospitals and Cleveland Clinic

by: Talia Naquin

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals (UH) say they are now offering prioritized COVID-19 testing to first responders.

That includes EMS, fire personnel and all law enforcement.

“First responders are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic and we believe it is vital to ensure they have immediate access to testing,” said Tom Mihaljevic, M.D., President and CEO, Cleveland Clinic. “

“We consider first responders our valued partners in the fight against COVID-19, and will do all we can to protect them and our UH caregivers while caring for the community,” said Thomas F. Zenty III, CEO of University Hospitals.

The hospitals report testing criteria and information will be communicated to first responder and law enforcement offices. 

