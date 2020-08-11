Priest at St. Maron Church in Cleveland says he has COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — A priest at St. Maron Church in Cleveland announced Tuesday that he tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a post on the church’s Facebook page, Fr. Elias said he woke up Monday morning with the symptoms of COVID-19. He took a test and he said the test came back positive on Tuesday.

Fr. Elias — who said his symptoms include a sore throat, coughing, loss of smell and tiredness– will quarantine for the next 14 days.

He said it will be difficult to trace back to how he got the virus “because there are so many possibilities.”

“If you believe you were in direct and close contact with me for the last couple days please make sure you test yourself and to avoid direct contact with others as much as you can until you make sure you are negative. I was taking all kinds of precautions this past weekend as all the previous ones by wearing a mask and sanitizing my hands frequently and I wasn’t coughing or sneezing which I hope that helps to not give the virus to any of you. It is the last thing I wanted it to happen but it seems the virus is spreading so fast at this stage and so many will get it,” he shared in the Facebook post.

Fr. Elias said he is doing fine and asked parishioners not to worry about him as he has everything he needs for the next 14 days of quarantine.

