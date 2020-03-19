ODH investigating ‘presumptive’ coronavirus-related death in Lucas County

MAUMEE, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health is investigating a ‘presumptive’ coronavirus-related death in Lucas County, according to Dr. Amy Acton.

“Our disease detectives are doing a thorough look into this to make the confirmation. As you said, it’s presumptive. When we have more, I will tell you,” said Acton during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Health officials say they will have more information about the case on Friday.

If confirmed, the death of Mark Wagoner, Sr., 76, would be the state’s first death related to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Lucas County Republican Party Chair Mark Wagoner shared the news of the death of his father.

“Our Dad was diagnosed with presumptive COVID-19, although the final test results have not yet arrived. We have been working closely with the Lucas County Health Department and other entities over the last week to ensure that proper notice to those who may have been impacted was being provided. Our Dad would’ve wanted us to be looking out for others even as he was fighting for his life,” said the younger Wagoner in a Facebook post.