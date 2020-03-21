President Trump, White House task force to offer COVID-19 outbreak update

WASHINGTON (WJW) — The White House Coronavirus Task Force will update the public on the coronavirus outbreak Saturday afternoon.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the US has climbed to more than 18,700. More than 250 people have died. Health experts expect the number of fatalities to rise.

During a news conference Friday, President Donald Trump announced that the US, Canada and Mexico will close shared borders to non-essential travel in effort to curb the spread. He also shared that the federal government is waiving school standardized test requirements amid the virus disruptions.

The President also invoked the Defense Production Act to get needed medical supplies on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak, mobilizing the federal government to marshal the private sector to combat the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Congress is looking to pass a $1 trillion coronavirus relief package to help American families and the economy. The aid would be phased out at income thresholds of $75,000 for individuals and $150,000 per couple. Additionally, there would be $500 payments for each child.