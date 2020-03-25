President Trump, White House Task Force to hold daily coronavirus update

WASHINGTON (WJW) — President Trump and members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force are holding a news conference Wednesday evening to inform the American people on the latest efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Around 2 a.m. Wednesday, the White House and Senate leaders reached an agreement on a $2 trillion virus relief package aimed at alleviating the economic impact of the outbreak. The plan offers aid to American families, individuals, small and large businesses, and several state and federal government agencies.

United States Defense Secretary Mark Esper signed an order freezing the movements of all US troops overseas for 60 days due to the pandemic. This means US service members overseas or currently scheduled to deploy from the US will stay in their current locations for the next 60 days.

The Food and Drug Administration also said it is expediting clinical trials of blood plasma treatments for coronavirus patients who are critical.

To date, there are more than 55,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the US and over 800 people have died.