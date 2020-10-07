President Trump touts antibody cocktail for coronavirus in new video

WASHINGTON (WJW)– President Donald Trump released a video on his Twitter account Wednesday evening detailing his treatment for coronavirus.

The President spent three days at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after he tested positive for the virus. He was released on Monday and traveled back to the White House aboard Marine One. (More on that in the video, above.)

“Perhaps you recognize me, it’s your favorite president,” Trump said in the beginning of the video. He thanked doctors, nurses, law enforcement officers and firefighters, adding this country has the best people.

“I wasn’t feeling so hot and within a very short period of time, they gave me Regeneron. It’s called Regeneron, and other things too, but I think this was the key,” he said. “It was like unbelievable. I felt good immediately. I felt as good three days ago as I do now.”

A MESSAGE FROM THE PRESIDENT! pic.twitter.com/uhLIcknAjT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has been developing an antibody cocktail, called REGN-COV2, which is supposed to rapidly reduce the viral load and symptoms associated with COVID-19. He called the therapeutic drug “a cure.”

“If you’re in the hospital and you’re feeling really bad, I think we’re going to work it so they you’re going to get them and you’re going to get them free. And especially if you’re a senior, we’re going to get you in there quick,” Trump said.

“We have hundreds of thousands of doses that are just about ready. I have emergency use authorization all set and we gotta get it signed now. And you’re going to get better, you’re going to get better really fast.”

The President said other companies are also working on drug treatments and progress is being made on a vaccine. He said he thinks the vaccine could be ready before Election Day, but there are politics involved.

“I want everybody to be given the same treatment as your president because I feel great. I feel like perfect,” Trump said.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: