President Trump says Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19

(WJW) — Another person close to President Donald Trump has tested positive for coronavirus. This time, Trump says its his lawyer Rudy Giuliani.
Trump took to Twitter today to wish Giuliani a speedy recovery.
We will continue to update this story as more is learned.
