President Trump says Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, IN – NOVEMBER 03: Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani arrives to campaign for Republican Senate hopeful Mike Braun on November 3, 2018 in Franklin Township, Indiana. Braun is locked in a tight race with incumbent Democrat Sen. Joe Donnelly. (Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)

(WJW) — Another person close to President Donald Trump has tested positive for coronavirus. This time, Trump says its his lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

Trump took to Twitter today to wish Giuliani a speedy recovery.

.@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020

We will continue to update this story as more is learned.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: