President Trump says he will sign executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into the US

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJW) — President Donald Trump late Monday night tweeted that he will be signing an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States.

The President said it’s “in light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy,” which is what he calls COVID-19.

He tweeted it’s also due to the “need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens.”

Trump did not release any additional information.

