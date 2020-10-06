President Trump says ‘Don’t let it take over your lives’ after leaving hospital for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (WJW)– President Donald Trump posted a video on Twitter about an hour after returning to the White House from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday.

The President spent three days at the facility receiving treatment for coronavirus. Following his quick trip aboard Marine One back to the White House, he removed his mask, said he felt good and gave two thumbs-up.

“I learned so much about coronavirus. And one thing that’s for certain, don’t let it dominate you. Don’t be afraid of it,” Trump said in the video. “You’re going to beat it. We have the best medical equipment. We have the best medicines, all developed recently.”

“I didn’t feel so good. And two days ago, I could have left two days ago, two days ago I felt great, like better than I have in a long time. I said just recently, ‘Better than 20 years ago.’ Don’t let it dominate. Don’t let it take over your lives. Don’t let that happen. We’re the best country in the world,” the President said.

“I’m better. Maybe I’m immune, I don’t know.”

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: