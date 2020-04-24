President Trump says comments about injecting disinfectant to treat COVID-19 were sarcastic

WASHINGTON (WJW) — President Donald Trump told reporters Friday afternoon that he was being sarcastic when he suggested that Americans inject themselves with disinfectants as a treatment for COVID-19, according to Business Insider.

President Trump received heavy pushback from health leaders and other officials after making a comment Thursday that disinfectants perhaps could be injected or ingested to fight the coronavirus.

“Now, disinfectant for doing this, maybe on the hands, would work,” Trump told reporters Friday. “And I was asking the question of the gentleman who was there, yesterday, Bill, because when they say that something will last three or four hours, or six hours, but when the sun is out, or if they use disinfectant, it goes away in less than a minute, did you hear about this yesterday? “But I was asking a sarcastic, and a very sarcastic question to the reporters in the room about disinfectant on the inside. But it does kill it, and it would kill it on the hands, that would make things much better. That was done in the form of a sarcastic question to the reporters.”

Trump’s clarification regarding his comments came after several scientists, healthcare professionals, and industry leaders issued warnings against using household cleaners as antiviral treatment.

Officials reiterate that “under no circumstances” should disinfectants be administered into the human body. They explain that these cleaners are intended to kill germs or viruses on hard surfaces, and are not meant to be consumed or used on one’s skin.

The Maryland Emergency Management Agency also posted to Twitter saying the agency had “received several calls regarding questions about disinfectant use and COVID-19.” They resounded what cleaning companies stated, reminding Americans not to ingest, inject or put disinfectants into your body through any other measures.

This is a reminder that under no circumstances should any disinfectant product be administered into the body through injection, ingestion or any other route. — Maryland Emergency Management Agency (MDMEMA) (@MDMEMA) April 24, 2020