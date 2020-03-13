President Trump: Major cruise lines agree to suspend outbound cruises for next 30 days

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Four major cruiselines have decided to suspend outbound cruises for the next 30 days.

They include Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian and MSC.

President Trump shared the announcement on Twitter Friday.

“It is a great and important industry — it will be kept that way!” he tweeted.

At my request, effective midnight tonight, Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian, and MSC have all agreed to suspend outbound cruises for thirty days. It is a great and important industry – it will be kept that way! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2020

Princess Cruises took it one step further and is suspending cruise operations for the next 60 days, which will impact cruises from March 12 to May 10.

“By taking this bold action of voluntarily pausing the operations of our ships, it is our intention to reassure our loyal guests, team members and global stakeholders of our commitment to the health, safety and well-being of all who sail with us, as well as those who do business with us, and the countries and communities we visit around the world,” said Jan Swartz, president of Princess Cruises

Those impacted should reach out to their individual cruise line for questions about refunds, cancellations and rescheduling a trip.