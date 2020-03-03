President Trump donates quarterly salary to help fight coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON (WFLA/WJW) — President Donald Trump donated his quarterly salary to help “confront, contain, and combat the coronavirus.”

Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham tweeted a photo of a check written out by Trump to the Health and Human Services for $100,000.

President @realDonaldTrump made a commitment to donate his salary while in office. Honoring that promise and to further protect the American people, he is donating his 2019 Q4 salary to @HHSGov to support the efforts being undertaken to confront, contain, and combat #Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/R6KUQmBRl1 — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) March 3, 2020

To date, there have been more than 100 coronavirus cases in the United States. There have now been nine deaths, all in Washington state. Eleven of the cases are considered person-to-person, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health says there are no confirmed cases in Ohio. There is one person under investigation and awaiting test results. Seven people have tested negative for the virus.

